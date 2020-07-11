2 confirmed dead as building collapses in Lagos Island (photos)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that two persons, a male child and an adult, were recovered in a building collapse Island which occurred around 3a.m on Saturday, July 11.

READ ALSO:Abuja property owner dismisses allegation against VP’s daughter

The agency also revealed that eight persons were rescued.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator of NEMA, said the three storey building located at No. 20 Freeman street, Lagos Island inhabited about 10 people, part of which was a family that newly moved into the apartment.

“The affected families just newly moved into the building as the previous occupants had moved out with the excuses that renovation would be carried out. But it was alleged that the developer brought in these affected population while renovation works are still ongoing,” he said.

“Eight persons were rescued while a child and an adult died in the collapsed building.

“The situation report indicates that one child died amongst the first six persons rescued earlier in the morning.

“Total now is eight rescued ‘alive’ and two recovered dead. Operations have ended but clearance and removal of rubble continues,” the NEMA coordinator said.

See more photos below: