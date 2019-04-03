Two persons burnt to death as Hilux vehicle collides with fuel tanker in Bauchi

Two persons were burnt to death while several others sustained injuries in a fatal auto crash. that occured along the Bauchi-Jos road today April 2nd. The accident which happened in the early hours of the day, occured when a Hilux vehicle had a head collision with a petrol tanker.

The impact of the collision reportedly triggered the explosion.Speaking on the unfortunate incident, the Public Relations Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Bauchi State Sector Command, Rilwan Suleiman, said

“Yes, it is true, there was an accident a few moments ago (at about noon), a Hilux with a Government number plate collided with a petrol tanker, unfortunately, it caught fire. Two people died on the spot.”

Suleiman said the remains of the dead persons have been deposited in a morgue while the injured ones have been transported to a hospital.