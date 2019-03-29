Two people reportedly killed as thugs attack fuji star

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Two men were killed and musical instruments belonging to a popular Fuji musician, Sule Alao aka Malaika were set ablaze as violence marred a community festival on Wednesday night in Lagos.

According to reports, Malaika, who was also injured in the fracas, was playing at the festival called Pako Day at the Dopemu end of Alimosho Local Government Area, in Lagos, when fight broke out between two groups and a man called Scorpion beheaded a rival identified as Laja Shittu, who resides at Iwajowa Street in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, another unidentified man was also killed at the event. Police authorities in Lagos are yet to confirm claims that Scorpion, who was accused of starting the fight, has been arrested.