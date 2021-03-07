Two Nigerians to die by hanging in Ghana for kidnapping, killing four Girls

Two Nigerians accused of kidnapping and killing four girls in Takoradi, Ghana, were sentenced to death by a Ghanaian court on Friday afternoon after being found guilty of murder, DailyTimes gathered.

The two Nigerians, Samuel Udoetuk Wills and John Oji, were found guilty of kidnapping and killing the four children, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, and Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruth Abekah and Priscilla Koranchie, both 18 years old, live in Takoradi, Ghana.

The girls’ bodies were said to have been found in their apartment in 2019 after months of searching around the country. Since then, the two Nigerians have been held in custody.

The two Nigerians were found guilty by a seven-member jury at the Sekondi High Court on Friday, according to Ghanaweb, a Ghanaian online news agency.

The two defendants were charged with eight counts of murder conspiracy and murder in the Sekondi High Court. They, on the other hand, also pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

After a seven-member jury found them guilty, the High Court, presided over by Justice Richard Adjei-Frimpong, handed down the death penalty.

They have, however, been given 30 days to file an appeal against the penalty.