



Two men, Emmanuel Aro, and Anu Olofinju, both aged 25, were over the weekend arrested with a human skull along ijoun road Eggua, in Ogun State



The suspects were arrested following a complaint lodged at Eggua police station by a man identified as Amoo Bankole, that the two suspects were sighted at the cemetery, where his mother was buried a few months ago, digging the grave of his mother, and that he suspects them to be up to something evil.

Upon his report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, SP Kehinde Oyekangun, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene, but met the two men along the road.

According to the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspects were promptly accosted by the police team and on searching the bag they carried, the skull of a woman was discovered therein.

“ The complainant identified the skull to be that of his mother. On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to the commission of the crime, they admitted that they intended to use the skull for money-making ritual.

“ Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for further investigation and prosecution.