Two killed, many injured, others kidnapped as bandits attack 2 churches in Kaduna

Many have reportedly been killed, injured and kidnapped by armed bandits in fresh attacks on two churches in Gwagwada community, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits allegedly stormed a Baptist Church at a place called Lukuru village and a white garment church at Gwagwada road in the early hours of Wednesday, and started shooting sporadically.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to our Correspondent, two persons were killed instantly during the attack while many others sustained various degrees of injuries, while some others were kidnapped.

One of the churches was reportedly razed down by the heavily armed bandits during the attacks.

A resident said that one of the churches was completely raxed during the attack by the bandits.

Former Secretary of the Gbagyi Youths Association, Abashe Dauda, who also confirmed the incident, said “The bandits have attacked Mahu village, a community before Bakin Kasuwa along Gwagwada road in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State just a while ago.

“Workers of Tanadi Water Company, Dutse were also kidnapped and they are mostly residents of Dutse community. A Church was burnt while food items were looted. Properties were also destroyed in the attacks,” he said.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, Muhammad Jalige was yet to confirm the incident, sources however said many persons with numbers yet to be verified were kidnapped, while many others were also killed in the attack.

The youths of the area have reportedly assembled in a hall after the attack to discuss the ways forward.