Two INEC Offices Razed In Ebonyi, Fourth Attack In a Week

In an apparent arson attack, unknown hoodlums set fire to two offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi state.

The incident on Tuesday night was the fourth such assault on an INEC facility in the space of a week.

When hoodlums stormed the INEC office in Enugu State on Monday, they razed about six cars.

The assault, which happened late Sunday night, was the state’s third on the Commission’s building.

Unknown persons also set fire to one of its offices in Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, May 2.

In a statement titled ‘INEC Local Government Are Office In Akwa Ibom State Set Ablaze,’ Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, announced this.

The incident occurred at INEC’s office in the state’s Essien Udim Local Government Area, according to the announcement, and several ballot boxes and other electoral materials were lost.

Our office in Essien Udim Local Government Area has been set ablaze, according to the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday, May 2, 2021. Our security guard on duty escaped unhurt but the destruction to the building and properties therein was extensive. Items destroyed include 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, mega phones, water tanks and office furniture.

“The police which have also been battling with attacks on their facilities and personnel are aware of the incident and have commenced investigation.

“It will be recalled that on the eve of the 2019 general elections, our newly constructed prototype LGA office in Ibesikpo Asutan was burnt down while two more offices in Mpat Emin and Eastern Obolo LGAs were bombed.”

In recent months, INEC offices have been targeted by unknown assailants, especially in the South-East and South-South areas.

Last week, hoodlums set fire to the Commission’s office in Abia State’s Ohafia Local Government Area on Sunday night, a week after the Commission’s headquarters in Akwa Ibom State’s Essien Udim Local Government Area was also set ablaze by unknown persons.