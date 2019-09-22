The Police have arrested two suspects involved in the buying and selling of new born babies in the Ejigbo area of Lagos.

The suspects, Gift Michael, 24, and Florence Nkem Douglas, 50, were accosted with a week old baby boy, on August 26, 2019, by residents of Ejigbo area, at Jakande Gate.

It was learnt that the residents, who had been suspecting the duo, to be dealing in the sales of babies, had trailed the suspects to Jakande Gate.

Investigations by the police revealed that Douglas operated an unregistered maternity home and clinic, named Flofidel Clinic and Maternity Homes, with branches in Shosanya Street, I82, Ijegun road and Okunola Ijagemo areas.

Pregnant women who patronised the clinic were said to be mostly teenage girls and single mothers.

The suspects who were en route Akure to sell the baby boy for N1 Million, confessed to have been in the business for over five years and have sold over 50 babies.

According to Douglas, a baby boy is referred to as ‘Blue’, while a baby girl is referred to as ‘ Pink’. She further stated that babies are sold between N500,000 and N1 Million, depending on the sex.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Bala in a statement issued on Sunday, said, “ On August 26, 2019, at 3.30p.m., a police officer attached to the Motor traffic Division of Ejigbo Police Division while controlling traffic at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo noticed a sort of commotion close to her traffic point. She intervened and discovered that the brouhaha was about a lady named Gift Michael, found with a suspected new born baby.

“ In her company was her ‘madam’, Florence Nkem Douglas, both of Ijegun area of Isheri.

They were about to be mobbed due to the alarm raised by those who had been trailing the duo from their residence in Ijegun, as the whole community had been suspecting them for long for being in the business of buying and selling of babies in their Maternity, but for the timely intervention of the traffic Police woman, who came to their rescue.

“ The women with the baby were rescued to Ejigbo Divisional Police Headquarters, where indepth investigation was conducted.

Investigation revealed that Douglas, a native of Igueben in Edo State, who is not a registered Nurse operates two Maternity Clinic named Flofidel Clinic and Maternity Homes with branches in Shosanya Street, I82, Ijegun road and Okunola Ijagemo areas.

“ On interrogation, Douglas admitted to have been in the business of sales of babies for a while. She revealed that a baby girl is referred to as “Pink” while a baby boy is called “Bue”; and are both referred to as “Market”.

She further confessed that the baby boy found in their custody at Jakande Gate, Ejigbo, suspected to be a week old was brought to her from Gombe, enroute Akure and was to be sold for N500,000.”

The Lagos PPRO said the rescued baby who appeared sick, with symptoms suspected to be jaundice was promptly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

It was further gathered that the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba to take over the investigation, and ensure all members of the syndicate are apprehended.