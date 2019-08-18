Two females, Olaiya Bisola, 18, and Hazzan Hawawu, 19, suspected to be member of the ‘ One Million Boys’ confraternity, were arrested alongside six others over the weekend.

The suspects were reportedly arrested during an initiation, by operatives of the ‘Operation Crush’ from the Ilemba Hausa Police Division, Lagos State Police Command.

They had in their possession assorted charms and dangerous weapons while being initiated at a hideout at No.15 Alado Street Shibiri, Lagos.

Leading the initiation was Yusuf Abu, aged 20. Others arrested were Sunday Gabriel, 20, Rilwan Dauda,18, Mohammed Sikiru, 23, Oladimeji Abayomi, 18, Rasheed Alabi, 20, Habeeb Idowu, 18.

According to the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Elkana Bala, the suspects were arrested based on credible Intelligence.

“ The suspects were arrested at No.15 Alado Street Shibiri, where they were being initiated into the cult group by Yusuf Abu. Three sharp cutlasses, a fetish calabash with dangerous juju and weeds, suspected to be indian hemp, were recovered from them.

“ Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody, ” Bala said.