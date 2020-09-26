Two feared dead in renewed Ebonyi/ Cross River boundary dispute

By Charles Onyekwere

Two persons were feared dead while three others are missing in a renewed boundary clashes between the people of Izzi in Ebonyi State and the people of Obubra in Cross River State.

Also, three other persons from Obeagu Ibom, Amachi, Izzi community are still missing following the clash.

The Daily Times gathered that some houses in the community were also burnt while many residents of the area have been rendered homeless.

They are believed to have fled the community and taken refuge in a nearby communities.

The decades long boundary hostilities resurfaced on Wednesday leaving a 9- year-old boy and a man whose identities is still unknown dead.

It was gathered that suspected warriors from the three Cross River communities having boundary with the Izzi Community invaded the community.

The communities include Apiampkum, Ijaga and Oruenya, all in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The invaders, the Daily Times source said upon entering the community started shooting sporadically and destroyed many houses belonging to the community.

“The warlords from Cross River took over the Ebonyi community on Wednesday and were shooting sporadically at them.



The police retreated to avoid return firing because if they didn’t retreat, the Cross River people will continue to shoot. Three houses were burnt down”, a source said.

“The warlords from Cross River took over the village and the villagers relocated to the neighboring communities.

“But yesterday police succeeded in entering the village under attack at Obeagu Ibom village.

“Many houses were damaged, three persons declared missing and two reportedly killed, their bodies were seen on the road but no one could identify them because the village is deserted.

“At Zaki Ibam village, 1 story building was burnt down, a bus, bicycle inside the compound were also burnt down. So many other houses were damaged”, the source said.

Police lmagemaker, DSP, Loveth Odah confirmed the attack and said the situation is now under control.

She said the Police Command has beefed up security in the community.

‘’The renewed crisis between Obeagu Ibom village, the DPO Izzi Division said he lead a team to the Obeagu Ibom village in Amachi community, attacked by Ijega, Apiamkpum, Orinya villages all in Obubra in Cross River State.

“Adequate security has been beefed up in the place and the Commissioner of Police Philip Maku, has called on his Cross River counterpart to do the same on their side so that peace will rain while the national boundary commission have also been contacted for demarcation to avoid further destruction of properties and loss of life.

“It was difficult earlier to enter the warring communities as the men of Cross River state were seen aggressively around there but Friday the police in Ebonyi succeeded in entering into Obeagu Ibom village.

“Some houses were burnt, some were also damaged, two persons were killed among them is a 9 years old boy.

“The second person is a male whose is yet to be identified as the villagers have deserted the area to a nearby community”.

“More Police officers have been deployed to beef up security and restore normalcy to the area and to avoid another attack on the people,” she said.