Two persons were on Sunday feared dead in an auto crash which occurred along the Ibusa -Ogwashi Uku Road in Delta state, while six others were seriously injured.

An eyewitness, John Akeh said that the two persons died on the spot following the accident involving a Toyota Corolla and an 18-seat bus colliding around the Admirality University, Ogwashi Uku.

It was gathered that some of the injured victims were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, while others were taken to the General Hospital, Ibusa for treatment.

Occupants of the Toyota Corolla car were said to have been returning to Asaba after a church thanksgiving service in Ughelli.

The two vehicles were said to have collided when the 18-seat bus lost control while negotiating the sharp bend around the Admirality University, only to crash into the Toyota Camry.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who did not want their names in the print, confirmed that the two persons were seriously injured and that the degree of injuries they sustained may have led to their death.

When contacted, the state Police Commissioner, Adeyinka Adeleke said that he is yet to get details of the incident, adding that when the details are available, they would be made available to journalists.