Police Operatives in Zamfara state have arrested two Chinese Nationals and two other locals for engaging in illegal mining activities at Kwali village in Bukkuyum local government area of the state.

The spokesman of the state police Command, Mohammed Shehu said in a statement that the arrest of the suspects followed an intelligence information that some foreigners in concert with other unpatriotic Nigerians engaged in illegal mining activities in Kwali, Bukkuyum LGA of the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Usman Nagogo acting on the strength of the information, led a special taskforce team to Kwali mining sites on Sunday to assess and see things for himself.

On getting to the site, he said two Chinese Nationals were seen with all the chemicals necessary for making gold.

The police spokesman however said that The two Chinese Nationals Mr WANG and Mr. CHUN are being interrogated to get more information that could help the course of investigation.

He also disclosed that hundreds of illegal miners ran away as they saw the police team, while two laborers among them were however arrested.