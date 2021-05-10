Two Chibok girls who escaped Boko Haram in 2014, graduate from US University

Two ex-students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who escaped from Boko Haram militants in 2014, have graduated from Southeastern University in the United States.

Bishara and Pogu were among the 276 girls first kidnapped by the insurgent group on April 14, 2014.

The duo managed to escape captivity by jumping off the truck while they were being taken away by the kidnappers.

Bishara bagged a degree in social work, while Pogu earned a degree in legal studies; both graduated on April 30.

Commenting on their ordeal and success, Bishara recalled how in a few seconds, she had to decide if she was going to die from an accident or in the hands of the insurgents.

“I remember thinking about what my mum would do at that moment then I prayed. I just remembered a voice in my head saying ‘jump out’. I knew I was going to die either way. I chose to die and that was how I jumped out,” Bishara told GMA3.

Asked how she felt on the day of her graduation, she said: “It was awesome, I felt great. I remember being told that I wasn’t going to be able to finish high school; that I was dumb. I never gave up or listened to all the negative talks.

It was exciting to walk on that stage after being told ‘you can’t do it’.

On her part, Pogu said she had decided against going back to school after her escape until she was contacted by the US embassy.

“I’m trying to get my master’s in human services and going back to law school when I’m done with my master’s,” Pogu said.

Both girls had graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017, after which they met with ex-President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, 112 of the Chibok girls are still in Boko Haram captivity.