Two businessmen arraigned for N22m fraud in Kaduna State

The Kaduna Zonal Office of EFCC on April 1, 2019 arraigned Abdulrazak Abdulrahaman and Asala Richard before Justice Mohammed Tukur of the state’s High Court sitting in Kaduna ,

on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N22,618,000 (Twenty-Two Million Six Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Naira).

The EFCC had received a petition from Global Green Services Limited accusing them of defrauding the company. Abdulrazak allegedly forged the company’s documents after conspiring with Richard,

to open different accounts with the said documents in the name of Global Green Environmental Services Limited where money meant for the company were diverted to.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Abdulrazak Abdulrahman, while being in the employment of Global Green Environmental Services Limited and Asala Richard while being in the employment of Aso Savings & Loans Plc,

between January and December 2014, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly converted to your own use, the aggregate sum of N22,618,000 (Twenty-Two Million Six Hundred and Eighteen Thousand Naira)

only being money due to the Global Green Environmental Services Limited and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and Punishable under Section 309 ot the Penal Code Law.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecuting counsel, Aishatu Ibrahim, thereafter, urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial, and for the defendants to be remanded in prison.

Defence counsel, Kayode Gbenga, however, moved the bail application of the second defendant.

While adjourning the case to May 8, 2019, Justice Tukur granted bail to the second defendant in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum who must be a reputable public servant or a businessman residing within the Kaduna metropolis and must have money in his account to be verified by EFCC. But the first defendant was ordered to be remanded in prison.