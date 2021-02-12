Two Amotekun members have been killed in Ondo by herders — Daily Times Nigeria

The herders’ assault on the Amotekun Corps reportedly claimed the lives of two people at Ago Sanusi along Ute Road in Owo, the headquarters of Ondo State’s Owo Local Government district.

In the assault carried out by the herdsmen on Thursday night, the Amotekun corps commander is still missing. It was reported that the herdsmen had ambushed the Amotekun men who went to the forest reserve on the trail of some criminal elements in the region after receiving a tip-off from some farmers.

He recalled that the men of the Amotekun Corps had arrested 15 Fulani illegal miners a few days earlier for suspected participation in illegal mining in the region.