Twitter, Others Robbing Nigeria Of Taxes – Presidency

The federal government claims that Twitter and other social media service providers, also known as over-the-top, OTT, media service providers, have been defrauding Nigeria of necessary taxes.

After the week’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Lai Mohammed, the minister of communications and culture, spoke State House Correspondents about it.

He claimed that the microblogging website was shut down because it gave a forum for those who posed a threat to Nigeria’s corporate existence.

However, he said that the federal government has mandated that all OTT service providers wishing to continue operating in Nigeria register as Nigerian businesses.

He also revealed that Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter, was one of the funders of the #ENDSARS demonstration in Nigeria in 2020, according to investigations.

When asked about the House of Representatives Minority Caucus’ rejection of the Twitter ban, the Minister replied they were entitled to their viewpoint.

He said that the suspension of Twitter had not impeded freedom of speech because Nigerians could still use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

He also claimed that the suspension is ineffective, claiming that the measure is costing Twitter money.