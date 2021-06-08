Twitter Ban: Adeboye, others will be prosecuted, Lai Mohammed assures

Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said Attorney General Abubakar Malami will ensure that Nigerians who used Twitter after the federal government banned it, including Pastor Enoch Adeboye, be prosecuted.

When asked if Mr Adeboye will be prosecuted for using Twitter, the Minister indicated this in an interview with BBC Africa Focus on Monday, despite supporting his use of the platform with Article 19 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

“Everyone has the right to freedom of thought and expression,” according to Article 19 of the UDHR, “which includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and the freedom to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas through any means and regardless of frontiers.”

In the interview, Mr Mohammed stressed that Nigeria’s continued usage of Twitter is jeopardizing the country’s corporate existence.

“The government has suspended indefinitely, the operations of Twitter in Nigeria because of the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence and the government

“Also directed the National Broadcasting Commission to immediately commence the process of licencing all social media operations in Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Malami, he claims, is in control and has the final decision on whether or not to prosecute someone.

“The attorney-general has made it clear that if anyone violates the regulation, that such person will be prosecuted. I think it is the right of the attorney-general to decide who to prosecute,” he said.