Twin girl dies in Lagos after doctor infuses her with wrong blood

A couple in Lagos state is currently mourning after they lost their twin daughter due to a doctor’s negligence. IG user, @housebybeaut who shared the story online wrote

Wickedness!!!!!!!Beware of Dr Joy at Igando General Hospital, she transferred my cousin twins to her hospital from General hospital with out attending to the baby in the general hospital because of her selfish interest, the baby was given blood without knowing the blood group of baby and she gave up immediately.

The hospital has no equipment and when given the blood the baby reacted to the blood,struggling through out before she gave up. The picture of that doctor is below and the quack nurses please help repost till it get to the authorities. We have no one but God.