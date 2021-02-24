Turai Yar’Adua begs FG to complete husband’s e-library

Augustine Kuza lafia

Former First Lady Hajiya Turai has called on the Federal Government to complete the e-library initiated by her late husband, Musa Yar’Adua in Government College Keffi, Nasarawa State and name it after him.

Turai Yar’adua made the appeal while playing host to the National leadership of Keffi Old Boys Association KOBA, in Abuja.

She said that the contract was awarded during the regime of late President Yar’Adua, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary when the serving president and others dignitaries converged at the institution and laid the foundation of the e-library later surrendered to the vagaries of illness, hindered the completion of the project which was named after him.

Hajiya Turai advises that the completion of the President Umar Musa Yar’Adua e-library in Government College, Keffi would show the keep in touch between one of their outstanding member and the President General of KOBA, Engr. Edward Ujege and his national EXCOs.

The formal first lady who was overwhelmed with the visit said KOBA as one of the most organized old boys association in Africa needs to put the necessary effort in place to ensure that her late husband has a thumb of reference and remembrance in his Alma mater.

She commended the efforts of KOBA for remembering and identifying with the Yar’Adua’s family and assured them of support at all times.

Earlier, the President-General of KOBA, Engr. Edward Ujege told the former Nigeria first lady that they were in her residence as a mark of honor respect and to identify as well as remember the family of one of their own, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

The KOBA President General also briefed Hajiya Turai Yar’Adua of the state of an e-library in Government College, Keffi named after her husband and seek for her intervention towards re-mobilizing relevant authorities to see to its completion that will serve as a mark of honour and remembrance to the late president Yar’Adua.

On the entourage of the KOBA President General to the family of late President Yar’Adua were the KOBA National Vice President, Alhaji M.B Lawal, Secretary-General, Mr. Sam Israel from Nasarawa State, the host of KOBA, and Mohammed Bello from Katsina State just as the highlight of the visit was the presentation of a gift to the former Nigeria first lady by the KOBA leadership.

KOBA, is an association of old boys of the premier Government College, Keffi in Nasarawa State and has produced prominent Nigerians such as Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua and the present Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed amongst distinguished Nigerians, who have excel in life both within and outside the country.