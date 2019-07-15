Joy Obakeye

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, (TUC) has demanded a stop to the victimisation of Nigerian workers through unjust appraisals and illegal redundancy.

The newly elected President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, made the assertion in Lagos while speaking with the newsmen over the weekend.

He said, “We have also identified that many companies including public sectors have deliberately decided not to fund capacity building programs of their workforce with a view to engage in outsourcing.”

“We, therefore, demand to make equitable laws and policies, ensuring their vigilant enforcement, regulating labour-outsourcing companies and ensuring access to justice for aggrieved workers, it is possible to palliate its cruel impact on the workforce.

Beyond this, the government must ensure that employers engage in training and retraining of their staff for effective production.”

Olaleye noted that these unjust appraisals are often carried with a view to laying off workers out-rightly or to achieve redundancy.

“We have also observed that labour leaders are often the targets of these employers with a view to whittle down the activities of the union.”

He lamented that the Nigerian construction industry was grossly affected by the issue of technology transfer, which is critical in a developing country, as expatriates, who are supposed to be employed where local employees lack capacity, have taken jobs where Nigerians have competent for.

According to the TUC president, “the ratio of the expatriate to local senior staff in some multinational companies in Nigeria is “as high as 10:1.

Olaleye, however, commended the federal government for signing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, (AfCFTA), he added, “It is also important to state here without any ambiguity that no serious country signs such agreement and goes to sleep.”