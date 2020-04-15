The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Lagos state council has called on the state government to properly identify, coordinate and distribute palliatives to those who really need them.

State TUC Chairman, Mr. Gbenga Ekundayo and Secretary, Mr. Aladetan Abiodun, jointly said in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos that this was the only for government’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 could be realised.

The duo said the potential beneficiaries were still unhappy due to inadequacy in the distribution of the palliatives caused by lack of transparency and poor coordination of the process.

According to them, as a result of the inadequacy, some weak minds have taken to crime.

“This may just be an indication that government will need to give out more palliatives by identifying those who are vulnerable, youths who are jobless, senior citizens, the physically challenged and the widows.

“This must be done through various groups, associations and unions with strict supervision.

“You can imagine the huge financial waste that would have been recorded because the process is not well managed,” the union leaders said.

They also called on the state government to put in place measures to ease the hardship brought by the virus.

“The state government should suspend all loan deductions during this period; give some tax relief to workers, a grant or facilitate interest free loans within this period with friendly repayment methods.

“These measures are necessary at this time as there has been sharp increase in dependants’ requests for support,” they said.

The leaders however, commended the government’s efforts so far in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The unionists, reiterated the union’s support of the government’s decision on lockdown, stressing that it was the right step in the right direction.

According to them, coronavirus is a veritable threat to human race, irrespective of colour, race, religion or any other affiliation.

“It is therefore, pertinent that we all work together to ensure our collective survival.

“To this end, every effort in the fight against this deadly virus must be devoid of any form or semblance of segregation, preferences or greed, especially in the areas of palliatives provision and distribution,” the duo said.