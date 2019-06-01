TSHA Speaker commends PMB., dissolves 8th Assembly

Okerafor Athanatius, Jalingo

Taraba State House of Assembly (TSHA) Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abel Peter Diah has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for apportioning him the opportunity to serve the Nation as a member of the Implementation Committee for the autonomy of the Legislature and the Judiciary in Nigeria.

Rt. Hon. Diah made the commendation while speaking at the Valedictory session of the 8th Assembly held Thursday at the House of Assembly Chambers, Jalingo.

Mr. Speaker said the Committee has five terms of Reference but the most crucial among them according to him, was to monitor the Implementation of the fault alteration, ‘a charge to the Judiciary and Legislative arm of Government’.

Another important reference which he noted was to interact with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Executive Arm of Government, and to come up with a model that the entire Country will adopt when it comes to the implementation of the fault operation.

“It is not as if they are separating the government, but the mode of operation is going to be different”, said Rt. Hon. Diah.

While describing the relationship between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government as cordial, Abel Diah added that Governor Darius Ishaku made positive impacts in changing the landscape of the State.

He said the Governor provided quality infrastructure and amenities for the people of State in the areas of Roads, Water supply, Health care delivery services, Agriculture, Electricity and many others.

He revealed that the success stories of Governor Ishaku couldn’t have been possible without the quality legislation provided by the Lawmakers of the State Assembly.

Mr. Speaker further opined that the most challenging times the 8th Assembly faced was the menace of insecurity that bedeviled some parts of the State.

He however, lauded the Security Agencies in the State for their zealous efforts and quick interventions in fighting crime and the scourge of insecurity in those area.

While commending the Media for being objective in their reportage, Mr. Speaker added that Journalists’ objectivity sustained both the present and past administrations in the State.

As he dissolved the 8th Assembly, Abel Peter Diah disclosed that the closure was in consonance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended.