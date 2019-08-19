Residents of Tsayau village, while protesting against incessant killings of indigenes, has brought corpses of the victims to the palace of the Emir of Katsina.

Gunmen who attacked Tsayau village on Monday, a border community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, left four people dead and several others injured following gunmen.

According to newsmen who spoke to a Police spokesperson, Anas Gezawa, ,who confirmed the incident said, the armed men stormed the community at about 3:30 pm on Sunday and carted away some cows.

Gezawa explained that the villagers went after the bandits into the forest to recover the cows, but they were attacked, and four people killed in the process with several others injured.

The residents have therefore called on security agencies for prompt intervention in increased attacks on the area.

The police in reaction, urged the people of the state to put efforts in collaborating with security agencies in tackling cattle rustling, kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in the state.

This attack came a day after President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive to troops not to spare bandits across the country.

The President urged the troops to be more spontaneous in restoring peace to the country, particularly states troubled by the activities of the bandits.

He said this while addressing 15 officers and 160 soldiers of the 17 Brigade of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force 213 Operational Base in Katsina, under the “Operation Hadarin Daji’’, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina State.