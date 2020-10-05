Trump’s press secretary tests positive for COVID-19 — Daily Times Nigeria

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced on Monday she has tested positive for COVID-19, three days after President Donald Trump was hospitalized with the disease.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit,” added Trump’s spokeswoman, who said she was going into quarantine following the diagnosis.

Meanwhile Daily Times Nigeria reported that the US President has tested positive for COVID-19 as well as his wife, Melanie.

The duo had attended the Presidential Debate between him and the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden a day before.

He has come under heavy criticism over the high number of confirmed cases in the US which has also recorded more than 200,000 deaths.

He had for a long time also refused to wear a mask while downplaying the gravity of the pandemic.

(AFP)