President Donald Trump’s personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, has vacated the White House after disclosing intimate information about the President’s family with American journalists.

Madeleine Westerhout, who has been with him since the start of his administration was forced to resign as executive assistant to the President on Thursday, after Trump learned she had shared information with journalists at a recent off-the-record meeting, of which a reporter revealed details of the dinner to White House staff.

The New York Times reports that Westerhout who is now considered as a “separated employee” would not be allowed to return to the White House on Friday.

The dinner which was held at the Embassy Suites hotel in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey and these dinners are common during the President’s trips and are typically treated as off the record, as was this one.

A former White House official told CNN that Trump was close with Westerhout, whose office was directly in front of the Oval Office, but discussing personal information about his family was a red line.

Westerhout was also one of six White House officials found to have violated the Hatch Act in 2018.

Before joining the Trump administration, Westerhout served as the assistant to Republican National Committee Chief of Staff Katie Walsh, who later became a senior adviser to the Trump transition team.

In this role, Westerhout was frequently seen escorting key members of the Trump’s transition team through the Trump Tower lobby.

“The President-elect wanted to make sure all of his meetings were very transparent, so it became a little bit more public than I originally thought it was going to be,” she told CNN in 2016.