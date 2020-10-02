Trump, wife postpone campaign after testing positive for COVID-19

US President, Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania, have postponed their election campaigns after contracting COVID-19.

“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” Melania tweeted, Friday, October 2.

“We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Trump’s challenger, Democrat Joe Biden has made criticism of the Republican’s handling of the coronavirus — and frequent downplaying of the pandemic’s seriousness — a key issue.

Daily Times earlier reported that Donald Trump said he and the First Lady would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately and expressed optimism they will get through it together.