Trump kicks as Biden takes slim lead in USA

By Philip Clement & Ukpono Ukpong

Democratic party candidate and former United States vice president, Joe Biden, is in early electoral college lead over incumbent president, Donald Trump.

Checks showed that although results were still being collated at press time last time, Biden maintains a narrow lead with 227 electoral college boys ahead of Trump who has 213.

The needed number for any candidate to be announced America’s president is 270. But Trump accused the Republicans of trying to steal the elections.

Despite winning key states like Ohio, Florida, Texas, Trump was trailing his challenger on electoral college votes after 120 million ballots have been called nationwide.

In a series of tweets posted just about the time Biden addressed the nation, Trump said he would never allow his opponents to steal the election.

“We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!” he tweeted. “I will be making a statement tonight.

A big WIN!” Meanwhile in a swift reaction, Jen O’Malley Dillon, campaign manager for Biden, said is outrageous for Trump to call for a halt in vote counting.

Trump had earlier vowed to challenge the result of the election which he claimed had been stolen by his opponents.

He also asked that counting of mail-in votes should be stopped. But responding in a statement on Wednesday, Dillon said Trump’s remark is “is a naked effort to take away the democratic rights of American citizens”.

“Nearly 100m people cast their ballot before Election Day in the belief — and with the assurances from their state election officials — that their ballot would be counted.

Now Donald Trump is saying these ballots can’t be counted after Election Day either,” Biden’s campaign manager said. “And it was incorrect because it will not happen.

The counting will not stop. It will continue until every duly cast vote is counted. Because that is what our laws — the laws that protect every Americans’ constitutional right to vote — require.

“We repeat what the Vice President said tonight: Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election.

Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election.

And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion. In another development, two Nigerian-born US citizens have been elected into the legislative house. Oye Owolewa and Esther Agbaje, Americans with Nigerian descent, have emerged victorious in the US elections.

While Agbaje won a house of reps seat in Minnesota, Owolewa was declared winner of the shadow election in the District of Columbia (DC). Oye Owolewa, is set to be elected as a shadow United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.

This was disclosed by ABC 7 News via its Twitter handle early on Wednesday morning. It tweeted, “Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”

Based on the results, Oye had 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes Oye Owolewa, whose father is from Kwara State and mother is from Oyo, is aiming for a ‘shadow’ (non-voting) seat in the House of Representatives.

Owolewa, a PhD holder in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston, is seeking to represent the District of Columbia under the Democratic Party.

If elected, the 30-year-old would be the first Nigerian congressman in the country’s history. Reacting to the victory, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated Democrat Oye Owolewa on his victory as a shadow US Representative for Washington DC, describing his emergence as a pride to homeland Kwara and Nigeria.

“On behalf of the people and government of our state, I felicitate with Democrat Oye Owolewa, from homeland Omu-Aran (Kwara State), on his deserving victory at the poll.

His victory is a reflection of his outstanding personality as a young man with a purpose. I also specially congratulate the Kwara State Association of North America (KSANG) family, especially Alhaji Lateef Amolegbe, for their unflinching support for candidate Owolewa,” the Governor said in a statement.

“In my engagements with Mr. Owolewa in the run up to the ballots, he came around as a fine gentlemen, a goal-getter, and a patriotic Nigerian-American with an eye fixed on the ball.

I therefore congratulate him, KSANG and the entire Nigerian community in the Washington DC for this feat.” “For Mr. Owolewa and others like him, the sky is just the beginning.

I am certain that his reassuring victory will offer better representation for his constituency and spur more Nigerians, especially younger people, to get more involved in the political system here in homeland Nigeria or in the diaspora.” the statement reads.

Also, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Mr Oye Owolewa, the first Nigerian to be elected into the US House of Representatives.

In the letter of congratulations, DabiriErewa expressed joy over the wonderful feat achieved by Mr Owolewa, describing it as well deserved.

She acknowledged the sterling qualities of Owolewa as a role model to the youths and a good ambassador of Nigeria which endeared him to the grassroot leading to his historical election into the US Parliament.

She advised him to diligently carry out his duties as a new congressman in such a way as to positively impact on the community who entrusted him with their votes.

“Despite the campaign being toilsome, Owolewa pulled through and won. This goes to show that with dedication, hardwork, resilience and prayer one can achieve just about anything”, Dabiri-Erewa said.