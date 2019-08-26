President Trump has established his intentions of looking to host the next G7 summit at his Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami.

Donald Trump outlined the pros of hosting the G7 at his Miami-Dade resort, including its close proximity to the airport and infrastructure that he said could easily accommodate the large presence of global leaders, delegations and press.



Trump said his club could “handle whatever happens” and repeated several times that it is only a five-minute drive to the airport. He added that it was still being decided.