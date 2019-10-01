United States President, Donald Trump, has congratulated Nigeria on her 59th independence anniversary on October 1.

Trump in his congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari also welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari’s drive to diversify opportunities for talented, creative, and hardworking Nigerians to the benefit of country, Africa, and the world.

Read Also: Nigeria @ 59: APC, Atiku, PDP bicker on state of union

In a message personally signed by the US president on Monday and published by the U.S. embassy in Nigeria, Trump said: “On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

“Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship. We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled,” he said.

Trump said he was pleased that following his meeting last year with President Buhari, vice presidents from both countries were also building on the longstanding history of cooperation. “I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence,” he added.

The message reads: ‘’On behalf of the American people, I extend our warmest greetings and congratulate you on the 59th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

‘’Nigeria is among our strongest partners in Africa. We share common goals of expanding trade and growing our economic relationship. We are allies in the global battle against terrorism, and we want to see Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa driven out of the region and other insurgencies like them dismantled. The United States welcomes efforts by your administration to diversify opportunities ‘’for your talented, creative, and hardworking people to the benefit of both our countries, Africa, and the world.

‘’I am pleased that following our meeting last year, our Vice Presidents are also building on our longstanding history of cooperation. I wish the people of Nigeria continued success as you mark another year of independence’’.