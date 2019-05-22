Trump angrily blast Democratic leaders over cover up claims

Doosuur Iwambe

United States President Donald Trump has angrily lashed out at Democratic leaders’ claims alleging that he is engaging in a “cover-up.”

“I don’t do cover-ups,” the Republican president said in an unscheduled statement from the White House.

This is coming few hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met fellow Democrats to discuss the impeachment of president Trump.

Mr Trump is fighting congressional inquiries by ignoring subpoenas, withholding documents and blocking testimony by current and ex-advisers.

The president held a scheduled meeting about infrastructure with Democratic leaders Mrs Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on Wednesday, but it broke up after just five minutes.

Mr Trump has earlier told reporters “This whole thing was a takedown attempt.”

“I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, that I wanted to do infrastructure; get these phony investigations over with’’, ,” Mr Trump said.

The president added that he respect Congress, but “what they’ve done here, though, is abuse.”

He also railed against Democrats invoking “the big I word”, in a reference to impeachment.