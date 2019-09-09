Truecaller has announced that the company has crossed 500 million downloads and surpassed 150 million daily active users (DAUs) globally.

This comes close on the heels of the company recently sharing the news of attaining over one million paying subscribers on their Premium services.

According to a company source, This is a significant achievement for Truecaller, which is emerging as a one-stop communication platform with a wide array of services, such as Instant Messaging,

VoIP, and Payments. The 150 million DAU’s achievement makes Truecaller the most used communication app in India, after apps like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

“The key factors that have led to this rapid growth are Truecaller’s many communication features, like their smart dialer, VoIP capability, Instant Messaging, and their spam-free SMS inbox.”

Speaking on this unique achievement, Alan Mamedi, CEO & Co-founder, Truecaller, said: “By differentiating ourselves from the standard stock dialer and solving some fundamental communication problems for our users, we have been able to capitalise and excel the competition.

This is a very significant achievement. 150 million daily active users and 500 million downloads are extraordinary. These milestones underline the faith and trust our users have in our brand.”

Along with this milestone, Truecaller will soon be rolling out two important features that will revolutionise the standard dialer experience offered by smartphone manufacturers today.

They are; Call Alerts: In an effort to help users depend less on low-speed and faulty networks, which are prevalent in emerging markets, Truecaller sends a Call Alert to users about who’s calling before the phone rings. This is a big upgrade for millions of Android users.

Also, there is Full-Screen Caller ID: Truecaller will be introducing the most powerful Caller ID and dialer experience on the market. With the new full screen Caller ID, you’ll see instantly whether an incoming call is personal, business, or spam – and on top of this you can do all other key actions like accepting,

rejecting or sending a quick message from the same screen. This gives businesses a better opportunity to take control of their business profile, and in turn, users will get more information on who’s trying to get in touch with them.