True Federalism: Southern Reps members supports Govs, demands restructuring

Tom Okpe

Members of the House of Representatives from the 17 southern states of the federation has thrown its support behind the southern state governors forum on the demand for true federalism, restructuring and worsening insecurity in the country, among others.

The House of Representatives members said after due considerations, it unanimously supports the resolutions of the Southern Governors’ Forum in its resolution and demand against Open Grazing, Devolution of Power and Others.

The twenty two members, in a communique signed in Abuja on Wednesday said this position is in firm restatement of our insistence that our nation must exists and governed on the platform of democratic tenets of social justice, equity, fairness, mutual respect, true federalism, rule of law and constitutional order, and are ready to deploy all legislative instruments at our disposal for actualization.

“Against this backdrop, members of the House of Representatives from the South, without regard to any other affiliations, firmly support our governors on the immediate ban on open cattle grazing across the Southern Nigeria.

“We hold that such is a sure step towards checking the infiltration of bandits, armed herders and terrorist elements which has heightened security challenges with escalated killings and bloody attacks on innocent citizens, while crippling social life, economic activities and food production in the region.

“We therefore support the recommendation that the Federal Government should provide alternative and modern livestock management that does not constitute a security and economic challenge to the nation,” the forum stated.

It further stressed that Southern members in the House of Representatives also supports the governor’s restatement of the demand for true federalism through restructuring that will lead to the devolution of power, creation of state police, review of resource control and revenue allocation formula, as well as strict adherence to federal character principle in federal appointments in the shared interests of the federating states.

“As lawmakers, we affirm that such is the only guaranteed way to ensure fairness, justice, equity to engender national stability, productivity and peaceful co-existence and we support an urgent national dialogue in that regard.

“We caution certain individuals kicking against such devolution of power and review of revenue control and allocation formula, to desist from their vested parochial interest and note that such reviews are the only way to stabilize our nation engender regional or state productivity and heathy development at all levels.

“Furthermore, our platform commends our governors for the concern for the asphyxiation of economic activities in the Southern Nigeria resulting from the continued congestion in ports in Lagos and the gridlock on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

“This challenge has led to loses in billions of naira to businesses and other economic activities in the industrial and commercial activities of not only in the Southern Nigeria but the nation at large.

“We therefore firmly back the demand for the establishment and activation of other ports in other states of the federation, particularly in the south where such services are in very high demand.”

According to the forum, “as lawmakers, our platform assures of our readiness to deploy our legislative instruments to ensure speedy achievement of the reforms and constitutional amendments that will guarantee a restructuring towards the practice of true federalism in our country and we are rallying our colleagues from other parts of the country in this direction.

“Our platform applauds our governors for their patriotism and courage while commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for hosting his colleagues in their quest for solutions at this critical time in our nation history.”

The forums’ resolution signed by Ndudi Elumelu Minority Caucus Leader, Peter Akpatason, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Toby Okechukwu, Adesegun Mujid Adekoya, Dolapo Badaru, Jimoh Ojugbele, Femi Fakeye,

Segun Odebunmi, Mayowa Akinfolarin and Olufemi Bamisile.

Others are Oluwole Oke, Victor Nwaokolo, Kingsley Chinda, Essien Ekpeyong Ayi,

Fred Agbedi, Francis Charles, Patrick Asadu,

Lynda Ikpeazu, Sylvester Ogbaga, Nkem Abonta and Jerry Alagboso urges all Nigerians to see the larger picture and ensure that all hands are on deck to “move our nation to the right direction.”