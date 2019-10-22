Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party will return to power, according to election results but as a minority government after Monday’s general election, according to CBC News and CTV News.

The victory ensures that Trudeau will serve as Prime Minister for a second term.Trudeau spoke to a cheering crowd in Montreal about his victory.

“From coast to coast to coast, tonight Canadians rejected division and negativity. They rejected cuts and austerity. They voted in favor of a progressive agenda and strong action on climate change,” he said.

“We will make life more affordable, we will continue to fight climate change, we will get guns off our streets.

“Trudeau, the Liberal leader, and Conservative leader Andrew Scheer were the two top contenders in Monday’s competitive general election.

More than 300 parliamentary seats were up for grabs. Health care, the climate crisis and the cost of living reportedly are voters’ top issues.