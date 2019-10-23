The Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) on Wednesday said one person died while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving two trucks along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, Mrs. Tope Oseni, said in Ota, Ogun state that the accident happened about 8.15 am.

Oseni explained that the accident occurred when a Mercedes Benz truck marked AG 685 MRK, which was heading to Sango-Ota from Abeokuta broke the side mirror of a Scania truck with registration number LSR 74 XV.

“The Scania truck tried to block the Benz truck driver for breaking his side mirror and in the process, rammed into a Suzuki and a Bajaj motorcycle with registration numbers QJ 108 FST and JGB 675 WU respectively.

“The driver of the Suzuki died on the spot while the two passengers of the Bajaj comprising of father and son sustained various degrees of injuries,’’ he said.

The unit commander said that the corpse of the victim has been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital while the survivors were receiving medical treatment.

Oseni however, advised motorists to be patient, saying that two wrongs could not make a right.