Trouble as APC chieftain resigns after Umahi’s defection, gives reasons

Mr Chika Nwoba, The Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned his position. According to Nwoba, he is leaving APC because he cannot work with Umahi who recently defected to the party.

In a statement on Monday, Chika Nwobe, expressed gratitude to the party and its leaders for gracing him the honor to be elected to the position at the age of 27 in 2018.

Chika Nwobe in an interview said “I cannot work with Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.”

In a related development, the Chairman of the Ebonyi State chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APC), Chinedum Elekwachi, has dumped the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

Daily Times reports that Elekwachi disclosed this to newsmen, in Abakaliki, on Tuesday. According to him, he took the decision after discussing with his family, friends, associates and political mentors.