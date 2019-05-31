Troops subject motorists to gridlock on Nyanya-Abuja highway

Motorists plying the Keffi-Abuja highway into the Abuja city centre had a hectic time on Friday as troops took positions at different areas of the road, conducting checks.

The troops deployed between Mararaba junction and check point, the boundary between the FCT and Nasarawa state, as well as Nyanya, Kugbo and AyA overhead bridge subjected motorists to checks.

This prompted huge traffic build up during the rush hour, forcing many workers in the FCT, who reside in Masaka, Mararaba, Karu and Jikwoyi areas to report late for work.

Motorists had a similar experience on Wednesday as troops barricaded the highway to restrict vehicular movement when President Muhammadu Buhari took the oath of office for a second term at the Eagle Square.

The Nigerian Army did not offer any reason for the troops’ action, but sources said the checks were not unconnected with intelligence reports that the Shi’ites Movement of Nigeria was planning to stage a huge protests over the continued detention of their leader, El-Zazaky.