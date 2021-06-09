Troops stop ISWAP fighters who killed Shekau from attacking Dikwa, Borno

Troops of the Nigerian military successfully prevented a planned attack by gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Dikwa, Borno State.

It was gathered that the terrorists who defeated Abubakar Shekau and his Boko Haram fighters recently stormed Borno State in a convoy of several gun trucks on Tuesday.

They however met stiff resistance from troops of the Nigerian Army and Air Task Force deployed in Dikwa town who foiled their planned attack.

A security source quoted by PR Nigeria on the incident said there was a fierce battle between the troops and the terrorists resulting in the killing of several of the insurgents.

The actual number of terrorists killed during the encounter could however not be ascertained.

“The terrorists were pounded severely. Those who survive the troops’ onslaught fled, abandoning their evil mission,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, expressed concern, saying about 62,000 schools in the country were at risk of attacks.

He said there were 81,000 schools in Nigeria and most of them were government-run.

Audi also revealed that his agency has completed an investigation into schools that are at risk across the country.

He said the study would help in creating safe havens for schools across Nigeria.