Troops run into ambush, loss 13 on Christmas eve

Troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army on escort duty along Damaturu – Maiduguri road on Monday fought through an ambush staged by Boko Haram terrorists. The gallant troops engaged the terrorists in a fire fight, courageously wading through the ambush, but sadly, lost 13 soldiers and a police officer who paid the supreme price while extricating themselves from the ambush. The Deputy Director, Public Relations, Theatre Command, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu said on Tuesday that a clearance operation in pursue and to eliminate the Boko Haram terrorists ambush party is still ongoing. The bodies of the gallant soldiers and the policeman and the wounded have been evacuated. The wounded soldier is currently receiving treatment. In a related development, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Monday, December 24, repelled Boko Haram terrorists’ attack on a Forward Operational Base at Kukareta in Damaturu Local Government Area of Yobe state. The terrorists who attacked the location at about 6.30 pm met with prompt and fierce response of the vigilant troops who engaged and overpowered them, killing several of the terrorists. Unfortunately however, a soldier was wounded in the encounter.