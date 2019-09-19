Eight people who were kidnapped along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway on Wednesday have been rescued by troops of Operation Whirl Punch under 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

“The troops tracked the kidnappers to where they were hiding in Labi Village, Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna state and rescued the victims at about 5pm on Wednesday, hours after their abduction.

“The victims who were travelling from Kano to Ilorin had their journey interrupted by bandits, who kidnapped and moved them to one of their fortified hideouts in the forest,” a reliable military source confirmed.

He said that the victims were rescued following credible information, adding that “the troops swung into action and stormed the bandits’ camp.

“During the encounter that ensued, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with superior fire power resulting in the bandits abandoning the victims and fled with gunshot wounds.

“The troops immediately released the abductees and asked them to continue with their journey.”

It is the second time in two weeks that troops of 1 Division are rescuing kidnapped victims in the state.

The source said the General Officer Commanding, Maj.-Gen Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops and urged them to keep putting pressure on criminals to make the area safe for all.