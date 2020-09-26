Troops rescue 12 hostages from Boko Haram

Troops of Sector 2 (Chad), Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF), have rescued 12 hostages from the Boko Haram terrorists enclave near Barkalam in Lake Chad.

READ ALSO: Army captures top Boko Haram commander, 4 wives — Enenche

The Chief of Military Public Information, MNJTF, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Ndjamena, Chad and made available to newsmen in Abuja, Daily Times Nigeria has gathered.

Dole said the troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists and sustained heat against them along the fringes of Lake Chad Basin with attendant successes.

He said that three canoes were capsised during the offensive operation, leading to the death and arrest of some terrorists, while others sustained various degree of injuries.

According to him, the 12 persons rescued comprise of one male adult, three women and eight children.

“In line with its policy of safe transfer of surrendered insurgents and rescued hostages, the Headquarters, MNJTF used Helicopter to facilitate their movement from Baga Sola to N’Djamena, Chad.

“While receiving the rescued persons at Air Force Base, the Chadian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-Gen. Abakar Daoud, reiterated the absolute commitment and determination of the National and MNJTF forces to combat the menace of the terrorists in the Lake Chad Basin.

“Daoud urged the troops to remain focus and resolute to rid off insurgency, so as to restore normal socioeconomic activities in the region.

“The rescued hostages were moved to a military medical facility for further examinations and medication, and thereafter reunite them with their families,” he said.

(NAN)