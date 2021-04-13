Troops neutralized 14 Boko Haram fighters in Borno

By Dilibe Michael

Soldiers of Sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, and 112 Task Force Battalion have killed 14 Boko Haram fighters in Damasak and the Ngwom/Mafa axis of Borno State.

The troops reportedly engaged the terrorists with superior aerial and ground firepower on April 10 and 11, 2021.

Spokesman of the Army, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, disclosed yesterday in Maiduguri: “The aerial and ground bombardments compelled the terrorists to withdraw in disarray with several casualties of fighters and their equipment. Sadly, two soldiers paid the supreme price.”

In another encounter in Ngwom/Mafa axis, seven terrorists were reportedly killed and five AK-47 rifles recovered.

“The terrorists laid ambush for troops on Maiduguri/Mafa road, but were trapped, overpowered, and obliterated in their own web,” he added.

Meanwhile, angry residents of Magamar Jibia community in Jibia Local Council of Katsina State have lynched three gunmen in the area on Sunday at about 11.39 p.m.

This was after four people were shot dead by bandits on Saturday night at Yan Marafa community in Faskari Local Council.

About a dozen gunmen had tried to abduct a resident and his family members when the neighbours swooped on them.

“The gunmen almost succeeded in carrying out their operation, only for the victim to alert neighbours.

Several residents came to his aid and they were able to overpower three of the gunmen and lynched them in the process.”

Bandits had on Saturday night killed four people in Yar Marafa community, in Faskari.

A source in the area identified the victims as Muddafs Senior, Ado Lakke, Lawal Dantuge, and Sama’ila Namoali.

ALSO, suspected cult members killed a boy of about 19 years yesterday at Apata Area of Jos North Local Council of Plateau State.

The teenager was said to be washing cars outside when the gunmen came and asked him to remove his shoes and clothes, and asked him to start going without looking back.

Thereafter, they reportedly shot him in the head from behind and he died instantly.

Vigilante commander in the area, Andrea Ugafor, said yesterday that by 6.45 a.m., he had a gunshot from the street, adding that his group mobilised immediately and went there, but the gunmen had left.

According to a witness, the attackers were four boys in a tricycle wielding sophisticated guns.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ubah Ogaba, could not be reached, as his phone was switched off.