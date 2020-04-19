The Defence Headquarters says the troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ on Saturday, killed scores of Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter at Buni Gari village in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Enenche said that the troops of Sector 2 in a subsidiary operation known as ‘Operation Kantana Jimlan’ killed more than 10 fighters of the terrorist group during the encounter.

He also disclosed that several weapons including one gun truck, one Duska anti-aircraft gun, three GPMG, one PKT gun, three AK-47 rifles, large cache of ammunition, ammunition links and assorted types of hard drugs were recovered.

According to him, troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high.

“During the fire fight which was won by our gallant troops there was no casualty and no loss of equipment on our side.

“The armed forces of Nigeria remain resolute and highly committed to end the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The general public is requested to continue to provide timely and credible information for the enhancement of our operations,” he said.

Enenche, in another statement, disclosed that the air component of ‘Operation Hadarin Daji’ inflicted further damages on armed bandits in Katsina state on same day.

He explained that the troops disrupted an attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka Villages of Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state.

“This occurred when NAF Agusta 109E (M) helicopter, which was providing close air support to troops of the land component operating west of Gusau in Zamfara state, was redirected to Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka following reports of an armed bandits’ attack on civilians at the two communities.

“The helicopter arrived the scene and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some of them while few others escaped with injuries.

“Thus, the two communities were rescued as a result of the operation,” he added.