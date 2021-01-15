Troops neutralise 64 terrorists in land operation, several others in airstrikes

Defence Headquarters says troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ and its subsidiary ‘Operation Tura Takaibango’ have eliminated no fewer than 64 terrorists in different encounters in the North East within one week.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the operations of the nation’s Armed Forces between Jan. 7 and Jan. 13, on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche said that several other terrorists were also killed in massive air strikes by the Air Task Force as well as destruction of 11 terrorists’ gun trucks and other equipment during the period.

He said the troops had on Jan. 7, raided a Boko Haram terrorists’ enclave at Goniri and Gorgi in Gujba and Damaturu Local Government Areas of Yobe killing scores and recovered 10 gun trucks from the terrorists.

Enenche said the newly inaugurated subsidiary Operation Tura Takaibango had on Jan. 9, killed 28 terrorists at Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe.

He said several others escaped with gunshot wounds as well as recovery of one-gun truck and cache of arms and ammunitions.

“Similarly on same day, troops had an encounter with some BHT/ISWAP terrorists at Gonan Kaji Village along Damaturu-Buni Yadi Road in Yobe.

“During this period, 30 terrorists were killed while caches of arms and ammunition were recovered.

“In same vein, on Jan. 10, troops engaged with some terrorists at Kafa Village in Damboa Local Government Area of Yobe killing six terrorists and recovering one-gun truck and several weapons,” he said.

In the North West, Enenche said the military in collaboration with other security agencies, continued to sustain the onslaught against the bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

He said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji had on Jan. 9, neutralised no fewer than 50 bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara following actionable intelligence.

The coordinator said the operation was executed with close air support, adding that four soldiers sustained injuries during the encounter.

He also disclosed that the troops recovered 334 livestock from the bandits and returned same to the rightful owners.