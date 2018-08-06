Troops Kill Suspected Militia Members, Boko Haram Insurgents – Army

Troops deployed in Operation Whirl Stroke have killed suspected members of an armed militia in Benue State, the Nigerian Army has said.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said the soldiers engaged the suspects, who were reportedly found with a herd of cattle on Saturday last week, while on a clearance operation along Gbajimba – Akor axis in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

“The troops dislodged the armed militia men from their camp following a superior firepower,” the Army spokesman said.

He added, “Unspecified number of the armed militia men have been suspected to be killed by the troops while others escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.”

Brigadier General Chukwu, however, said efforts were ongoing to apprehend other members of the group still at large.

He also advised the public to promptly report any suspicious movement or activity in their area to the law enforcement agencies.

Items recovered from the suspects include one AK 47 rifle, two AK 47 rifle magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition and five motorcycles.

Earlier, troops of 222 Battalion deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole killed two Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State while others fled into the bush.

The Army said the soldiers encountered the insurgents on Thursday last week while on an ambush operation around Malari village in the state.

They added that 10 bicycles were recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.