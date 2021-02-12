Troops Kill 31 Boko Haram Terrorists; Destroy 9 Gun Trucks in Borno State — Daily Times Nigeria

No less than 31 Boko Haram fighters were killed by the military on Wednesday, who thwart a terrorists attack in Askira Uba town in Borno State.



Nine gun trucks out of the 11, which the Boko Haram insurgents rode into Askira Uba, were also destroyed by the military.



Troops of 28 Task Force Brigade, headquartered in Chibok local government played a major role in searching and tracing the terrorists’ hideouts.



Boko Haram Vehicle destroyed in Askira Uba A military intelligence officer said that Nigerian airforce (NAF) aircraft shelled the Boko Haram gun trucks, while the ground troops pursued fleeing terrorists for elimination.



“Aircraft were scrambled from Yola and Maiduguri within minutes after ground troops send the signal. “For the first time in years, the speed of response between the air taskforce and ground troops is unprecedented,” the intelligence officer said.

He also said that the mobile task teams have also been very active in eliminating combatant terrorists seen on sight daily.



Meanwhile, Senate yesterday commended the Nigeria Army and other security agencies for repelling the attack in Askira, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, with scores of the terrorists killed.



Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South declared that scores of Boko Haram insurgents were killed in Askira town, Borno State on Wednesday, when the Army and operatives of other military outfits, repelled their attack.



He said: “I commend the efforts of the men of the Armed Forces which has now given the people confidence that when they hear any information and contact the Army, they would come to their aid. “The military operation in Askira Uba was professionally executed as there was no loss of lives or property of the indigenes except the killings of the insurgents that attacked the town.”