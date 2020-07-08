Troops inflict heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists in Borno – DHQ

The troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, have inflicted heavy casualties on the Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an attempted attack on Gubio town in Borno on Tuesday.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Sani Mohammed tipped to head EFCC as Magu’s houses are searched

Enenche said the operation was a combined effort of the land and air forces who overpowered the terrorists with their superior firepower.

He said that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and fighter jets were scrambled to the location to engage the terrorists.

According to him, the ISR aircraft spotted the terrorists in their gun trucks and vectored the jets to engage them, neutralizing one of the gun trucks and its occupants.

“The ISR aircraft continued to provide situational awareness as the ground troops engaged the terrorists on the ground, inflicting further casualties on the terrorists.

“Several terrorists were neutralised and one gun truck belonging to the criminals was destroyed by during the encounter.

“The Military High Command commends the troops, urging them to intensify their offensives against the terrorists and all other enemies of our Country in the North East while working in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders,” he said.

(NAN)