Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade under the auspices of Operation HALAKA DODO, Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Thursday thwarted terrorists’ attempts to plant Improvised Explosive Device (IED) for commuters and troops.

A statement signed by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, stated that the troops laid an effective night ambush for terrorists in the midst of heavy downpour, but encountered the terrorists IED party at Wala crossing point attempting to emplace the lethal device.

“Troops responded swiftly in a fire fight with the terrorists killing, while others scampered for their dear lives with gunshot wounds under the cover of darkness” the statement.

“The troop recovered from the criminals the following items 2 AK 47 riffles, 3 magazines, 32 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and four primed IEDs

“Early this week the terrorists also suffered heavy losses when they failed in their attack on the headquarters of 26 Task Force Brigade, Bitta, where the attackers were overpowered by national forces which caused the death of many terrorists and recovery of some weapons,” the army added.

The statement observed that the merits of the new concept (super camp) in the operational arena have started yielding results with troops becoming more mobile, agile, robust and unpredictable.

“Hence, troops continue to dominate the theatre with mobile patrols, ambushes, deliberate attacks and raids thereby, denying the terrorists/criminals freedom of action,” it further said.

Already, the acting General Officer Commanding, 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brig. Gen. A.K. Ibrahim commended the troops for their efforts and urged them to sustain the tempo to completely stamp out all vestiges of the terrorists in the area of operation.