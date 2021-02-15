Troops Eliminate 81 Boko Haram Fighters, Lose a Soldier from Landmine — Daily Times Nigeria

By Dilibe Michael

The Nigerian Military has neutralized 81 Boko Haram fighters in the Sambisa axis and lose one soldier from a landmine attack.

PRNigeria learned that fleeing terrorists have continued to wreak havoc and razing villages in their escape routes.

The troops of Sector 1 comprising troops of 21 and 26 Brigades supported by the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) cleared many villages of terrorists in the axis including Garin Bello, Kwoche, Lawanti, Alfa Bula Hassan, and Alfa Cross among others.

Nigerian troops inside Sambisa Forest, February 2021 A military intelligence source said the troops encountered stiff resistance from the terrorists who laid improvised explosive devices along the troop’s axis of advance.

“The relentless troops destroyed the terrorists’ camps and recovered gun trucks and weapons as NAF aircraft continue to provide close air and interdiction support to the ground forces “Regrettably a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice with 4 other soldiers wounded in an improvised explosive devices incident,” the intelligence officer added In a message to the troops on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Farouk Yahaya praised the gallantry of the troops and urged them to sustain it.

He also paid tribute to the fallen hero and urged the troops to honor his memory by dealing with the terrorists ruthlessly without mercy. Meanwhile, PRNigeria learned that a large number of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists invaded Zira and Gur villages in the Biu South Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists stormed the communities at about 4:30 pm on Sunday, on motorcycles and gun trucks, and set ablaze many houses, while residents scampered for safety.

The NAF aircraft later engaged the fleeing terrorists with firepower from the air.