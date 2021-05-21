Troops eliminate 40 Boko Haram insurgents in Borno

By Dilibe Michael

The Nigerian Army troops has launched a deadly attack on the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists in Dawuri village axis of Borno State, killing no fewer than 40 insurgents, while several others were seriously wounded.

It was learnt that The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai were said to have stormed a massive gathering of Boko Haram insurgents in Dawuri village over the weekend with the help of a reliable intelligence report that yielded expected results.

Reliable military sources at the 7 Division Headquarters Nigerian Army Maiduguri, disclosed that the attack was carried out at Konduga LGA of the State.

According to the source, the insurgents were planning on attacking an area in Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno.

READ ALSO: “My Mentor”-Singer, Falz showers encomium on Father, Femi Falana as he turns 62

The Army were said to have fired an artillery gun in the midst of the terrorists, who were unaware that their lines and sensitive information about them had already been intercepted by the army.

“The military attack left about 40 terrorists and left many with serious injury”, the source revealed .

Meanwhile, The Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Headquarters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brig. Gen. Abdulwahab A. Eyitayo, applauded the troops for their display of bravery and military expertise.

He also commended them for their efforts while enjoining them to maintain the tempo and be at high moral by keeping up with the good work of protecting the integrity of the nation and safeguarding lives and property in the citizenry.