Troops destroys bandits, kidnappers’ camps, recover arms in Kaduna

The troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Headquarters under Operation Whirl Punch continue has recorded another success in its attack on Bandits and Kidnappers as it recovered arms and destroy their camps in Kamuku forest of Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by Colonel Muhammad Dole, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, and made available to newsmen yesterday said, “On 9 October 2018, troops launched raid operation in Kamuku Forest where bandits used to harbour and plan their nefarious activities. Several were neutralised and the camps were destroyed.

“In another successful operation, a combined effort between the troops and local Vigilante group raided an identified camp in Kidandan general area. As a result, one bandit was neutralised, others escaped with gun shot injuries and one AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds 7.62mm Special was recovered.

“Likewise, acting on reliable information on activities of kidnappers at Unguwar Maigwari, troops swung into action, raided an identified kidnappers’ camps along Doka – Rijana Road.

The Camps were discovered to have been littered with emptied alcoholic bottles, used syringes and some narcotic substances. During the raid, one Informant was arrested and Three Dane guns were recovered” he stated.

He assured that the troops under OPERATION WHIRL PUNCH will continue to raid all suspected camps and maintain aggressive patrols in order to ensure safety of lives and properties of the innocent citizens.

This is just as he commended the level of cooperation and support from the locals. He urged them to sustain it so as to be able to eliminate the criminals in in the society.